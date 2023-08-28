This undated image provided by Jimmy Thyden shows Thyden as a child with cat Rusty. Now 42, Thyden got to embrace his birth mother for the first time during a long-awaited family reunion in Valdivia, Chile in August 2023. His journey to find the birth family he never knew began in April after he read news stories about Chilean-born adoptees who had been reunited with their birth relatives with the help of a Chilean nonprofit Nos Buscamos. While Thyden was successfully reunited with his birth family, he recognizes that reunification might not go as well for other adoptees. (Jimmy Thyden via AP)