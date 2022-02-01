FILE - Students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus on Feb. 26, 2015. University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats. UCLA took the step Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution. The university has more than 31,000 undergraduate students and 14,000 graduate students. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)