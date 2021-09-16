This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of al-Sahrawi Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, calling the killing “a major success” for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel. Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi “was neutralized by French forces” but gave no further details. (Rewards For Justice via AP)