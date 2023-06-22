BAKERSFIELD — Four people accused of shooting and killing a 61-year-old woman trying to get her stolen car by tracking an Apple AirTag were arrested in southern California.
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) said a woman, who was shot on March 19, died from her injury at a hospital on April 1.
The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 61-year-old Victoria Anne Marie Hampton of Bakersfield. The coroner's report said she was shot in the head.
Police said the investigation revealed that Hampton had tracked her recently stolen vehicle through an Apple AirTag and confronted the suspects without notifying law enforcement.
BPD said she was shot while trying to recover her vehicle from the suspects.
Bakersfield Police Department homicide detectives conducted an exhaustive investigation into this homicide and identified those allegedly involved.
On June 20, Bakersfield police officers responded to multiple cities in southern California to serve search and arrest warrants. As a result of the operation, the following suspects were arrested for arrest warrants related to the homicide:
- 19-year-old David Thompson was arrested in the City of Bellflower
- 18-year-old Adam Ransom was arrested in the City of Lynwood
- 23-year-old Joseph Bush was arrested in the City of Anaheim
- 19-year-old Giovanni Garcia was arrested in the City of Long Beach
Police said all were taken into custody with no incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.