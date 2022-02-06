This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. A court in Venezuela on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, has upheld the prison sentences for the six American oil executives on corruption charges. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela's Foreign Ministry via AP File)