FILE - Displayed is a Glock 17 pistol fitted a with a cable style gun lock in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 violates the Second Amendment and is unconstitutional. The ruling Wednesday, May 10, by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne in Richmond, if not overturned, would allow dealers to sell handguns to 18- to 20-year-olds. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)