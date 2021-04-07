Television crew film outside the apartment of Navy Petty Ofc. 3rd Class Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, assigned to Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Authorities say the Navy medic shot and wounded two U.S. sailors at a military facility before fleeing to a nearby Army base where security forces shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)