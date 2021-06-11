FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo a San Francisco Police Department patch is shown on an officer's uniform in San Francisco. Law enforcement agencies across the country experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit the next generation of police officers in the year since George Floyd was killed by a cop. And amid the national reckoning on policing, communities are questioning who should become a police officer today. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)