Ambulance crew in protective gear take a patient to the admission ward at Pokrovskaya Municipal Hospital. Since April 2020, the hospital has been admitting patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the start of the pandemic, St Petersburg has confirmed more than 625,400 cases of COVID-19. Since 30 September 2021, the number of new confirmed cases has been increasing in St Petersburg by more than 2,000 daily. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS.No use Russia.