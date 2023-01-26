FILE - A member of Pat Jasan, a grassroots organization motivated by their faith to root out the destructive influence of drugs, holds poppies as his group slashes and uproots them from a hillside, in Lung Zar village, northern Kachin State, Myanmar on Feb. 3, 2016. The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military's seizure of power, with the cultivation of poppies up by a third in the past year as eradication efforts have dropped off and the faltering economy has led more people toward the drug trade, according to a United Nations report released Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Hkun Lat, File)