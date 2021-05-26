Ratings from Neilsen Media Research reported Tuesday indicated that CNN lost 67% of its total viewers since January, when Donald Trump left the White House.
During the primetime hours of 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (EST), CNN lost around 65% of its total viewers since January. In the critical 25-54 age demographic, the network lost 71% of its viewers for both the day and primetime.
CNN’s drop in viewers is larger than its competitors, but all major cable news shows have experienced a drop. MSNBC had the second-largest drop in viewership since January, losing 49% of its total viewership between January and May. In the 25-54 age demographic, the network lost 63% of its viewers. During primetime hours, MSNBC lost 42% of its total viewers and 58% of viewers between the ages of 25 and 54.
Fox News had the least substantial drop out of all networks, losing 12% of its total viewers and 15% of viewers between the ages of 25-54 between January and May.
CNN’s New Day has taken a major hit in ratings. The show had its least-watched week of the year so far with 461,000 total viewers and 108,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, and it has averaged less than 500,000 viewers for the past four consecutive weeks.
Fox News reached its 14th consecutive week at the number one spot for cable news viewers, with 2.1 million viewers during primetime and an average of 1.2 million viewers for the day.
