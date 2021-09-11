FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file pool photo, a member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)