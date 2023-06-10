FILE - In this image taken from police surveillance video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Randy" Cox slides down the back of a police van while being transported after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, New Haven agreed to a $45 million settlement with Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)