This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William Welch, third from right, listening as prosecutor Risa Berkower, speaks at the podium at center, as a video depicts a handgun on the waist of Reffitt, at left, for members of the jury and audience in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, March 7, 2022. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. Also pictured from left, are prosecutors Tom Ryan, Jeff Nestler, and Amanda Rohde. Man at top right is unidentified, (Dana Verkouteren via AP)