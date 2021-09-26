FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 file photo, people take part in the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland, with the slogan "Dare. Marriage for all, now!" (Trau Dich. Ehe fuer alle. Jetzt!) for the rights of the LGBTIQ community. Swiss voters will wrap up a referendum on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, to decide whether to allow same-sex marriage in the rich Alpine country, with supporters hoping for a big step toward ending discrimination against gays and lesbians while opponents fear what they consider an erosion of traditional family values. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP, File)