A vehicle drives past the Jefferson oil drill site located in the residential area in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. University of Southern California researchers found people living near wells in Jefferson Park reported significantly higher rates of wheezing, eye and nose irritation, sore throat and dizziness than neighbors living farther away. The researchers likened the respiratory harm caused by living near the oil fields to daily exposure to secondhand smoke or exhaust from a busy highway. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)