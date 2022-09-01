FILE - Desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at an elementary school on March 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. Pandemic school disruptions resulted in the largest drop in reading achievement in 30 years, according to newly released national test scores on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The data is from 9-year-olds who took the National Assessment of Educational Progress in 2020 and 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)