FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Walmart has denied any partnership with the digital currency Litecoin after a fake news release briefly fooled several national news outlets and social media users on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 A news release claiming a partnership between Walmart and Litecoin is “not real,” according to Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)