Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, attends a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Tuesday, April 12, 2021. Japan’s government said Tuesday it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years after treatment. Suga told that the government adopted the release to sea as “most realistic” and that the disposal of the water is “unavoidable in order to achieve Fukushima's recovery.” (Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)