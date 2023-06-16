Syrian survivor Fedi, 18, right, one of 104 people who were rescued from the Aegean Sea after their fishing boat crammed with migrants sank, reacts as he reunites with his brother Mohammad, who came from Italy to meet him, at the port of Kalamata, Greece, Friday, June 16, 2023. The round-the-clock effort continued off the coast of southern Greece despite little hope of finding survivors or bodies after none have been found since Wednesday, when 78 bodies were recovered and 104 people were rescued. (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)