FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, the Jaguar car company logo shines off the deck of an I-Pace electric vehicle at a Jaguar dealership, in Littleton, USA. Struggling luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025, the British company said Monday Feb. 15, 2021, as it outlined a plan to phase out internal combustion engines.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, FILE)