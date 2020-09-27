Alvin Nelson holds a sign that reads "Black Lives Matter" outside the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., during Kyle Rittenhouse's second extradition hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday fought his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)