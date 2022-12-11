santa

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn't exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

