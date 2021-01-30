FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, taken from video, Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Rice was one of only 10 House Republican on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 to join with Democrats in voting to impeach President Trump, a stunning reversal from his position just days earlier. (House Television via AP, File)