FILE - The Twitter splash page is displayed on a digital device in San Diego, April 25, 2022. Twitter has filed a response to claims by billionaire Elon Musk that he has legitimate reasons for wanting to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. In a counterclaim filed Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Twitter calls Musk's reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive once the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth—declined in value.” (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)