FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2021, file photo, a woman walks past a "Now Hiring" sign displayed at a CD One Price Cleaners in Schaumburg, Ill. U.S. employers added a surprisingly robust 379,000 jobs in February in a sign the economy is strengthening as virus cases drop, vaccinations ramp up, Americans spend more and states ease business restrictions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)