World War II veteran Art Fishman is interviewed, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oak Park, Mich. Fishman's dream of a Michigan state World War II memorial is about to take one more step toward reality. Fishman, who sailed on a Navy destroyer in the Pacific theater as an 18-year-old, was to be among those on hand Thursday, April 5 when ground is broken for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)