FILE - Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about the United States-Mexico border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 30, 2021. The 2022 midterm election season opens Tuesday, March 1, in Texas. Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger just weeks after FBI agents raided his home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)