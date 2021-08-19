Rental property owner Ryan David poses for a photograph in Pittston, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Landlords say they have suffered financially due to various state, local and federal moratoriums in place since last year, amid the pandemic. David fears the $2,000 he's owed in back rent will quickly climb to thousands more as a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing a new moratorium, lasting until Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)