An "active shooter" has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, police said.
A law enforcement source said that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.
There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to the source.
The last mass shooting at a grocery store was at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, in which 22 people died and 26 were injured. That shooter targeted Latinos, and has not gone to trial yet on more than 90 federal charges. And in October 2018, a white man fatally shot two Black people at a Kroger store in Louisville, Kentucky; the man pleaded guilty just last week to federal hate crime and gun charges.
In November 2017, Scott Ostrem walked into a Walmart in Thornton and fired seven shots in 20 seconds, killing Victor Vasquez, 26, Carlos Moreno, 66, and Pamela Marques, 53. Ostrem was later sentenced to three life sentences. A motive was never made clear.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.