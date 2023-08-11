FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Authorities say a 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)