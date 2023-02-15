Payton Gendron sheds tears as he listens to impact statements during his sentencing for charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate in an Erie County court room in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)