Susan Agel, President/CEO of Positive Tomorrows, is pictured in the Literary Lab at the school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Positive Tomorrows, an Oklahoma City school exclusively for students in families experiencing homelessness, received money from Gov. Kevin Stitt's Stay in School program and forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)