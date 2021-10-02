FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter in 2021, even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry. The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)