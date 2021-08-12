FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation in New York. Sexual harassment allegations cost Cuomo his job. Now, many want to see him answer for a scandal that cut to the heart of his reputation as a pandemic hero and had life-and-death consequences — his handling of outbreaks in nursing homes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)