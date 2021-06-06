Former President Donald Trump told Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith that he plans to “make a decision” on a potential 2024 presidential run “in the not too distant future.”
The former president spoke in Greenville at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention and repeated many talking points from his various statements since leaving office.
The event marked Trump’s first appearance since losing the 2020 election outside of Florida and he spent time slamming President Joe Biden, touting his administration’s accomplishments and speaking out about immigration and China.
“I’m going to make a decision, it will be a decision where I think a lot of people are going to be very happy but I’m not really prohibited because of all of the campaign finance rules and other things from even discussing that very much, but I will tell you that I’ll make a decision in the not too distant future, maybe sooner than people think. And I think they’re going to be very happy,” Trump said after his speech regarding a potential 2024 run.
Trump also addressed whether, if he decides to run, former Vice President Mike Pence would be on the ticket again. The former president wouldn’t commit to this and noted he “was disappointed with Mike on one thing.” Trump also declared it “too early to be discussing running mates.”
“No, nobody can be happy with what’s happening in this country, with respect to leadership,” he declared.
During his speech, Trump had his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on the stage and she announced that she wouldn’t be running to be a North Carolina senator. Trump endorsed Republican North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd, who announced Saturday evening that he plans to run for the Senate seat.
Trump touted being “right” on the lab leak theory, which was dismissed by much of the media and many lawmakers throughout 2020. The theory suggests that COVID-19 emerged after leaking from a lab in China. Biden recently asked intelligence agencies within the U.S. to “redouble their efforts” in finding a cause for COVID-19 after a report left two viable options, one of which is the lab leak theory, on the table.
“We had this horrible thing come in from China,” Trump said. “And we got that one right too, by the way. Did you see what’s going on over the last — with the lab? Wuhan. That was an easy one.”
Hinting again at a 2024 run, Trump said this is “a year that I very much look forward to” during his speech Saturday night. The former president also teased a potential run during his February speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
