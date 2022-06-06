In this photo released by South Korea Defense Ministry via Yonhap, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Monday, June 6, 2022. The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. (South Korea Defense Ministry/Yonhap via AP)