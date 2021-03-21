Brilee Carter, left,13, and Cobe Calhoun, 17, share a laugh with their great-grandmother, Doris Rolark, outside Rolark's daughter's home on March 7, 2021, in Monroe, Ohio. The pandemic and its isolating restrictions have been especially tough for many of the nation's some 70 million grandparents, many at ages when they are considered most vulnerable to the deadly COVID-19 virus. Rolark, of Middletown, Ohio, has always been active with the offspring. She raised three children mostly on her own, had five grandchildren (two now deceased), and has helped a lot with some of her 16 great-grandchildren. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell)