FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. Abrams, Georgia's well-known voting rights advocate, is taking a carefully balanced approach in response to new laws many people have said are an attempt to suppress votes of people of color. When asked about the law changes, she is critical but measured. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)