FILE - In this March 24, 2016 file photo, members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos from their plane at Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba. The Rolling Stones are threatening U.S. President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his reelection campaign rallies despite cease-and-desist directives, according to a statement issued by the band Sunday June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File)