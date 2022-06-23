FILE - In this May 23, 2011, file photo a launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Wash. U.S. officials will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems. The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File)