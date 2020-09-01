FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer, speaks during a news conference headed by public health directors spanning six Bay Area counties in San Jose, Calif. Authorities say a Gilroy community college instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government "boogaloo" movement is in custody following his arrest over two dozen threatening letters sent to Cody over months in the coronavirus pandemic. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)