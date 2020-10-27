FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. A panel of health experts wants U.S. adults to start getting regular colon cancer screenings at age 45, five years earlier than it now recommends. While overall, colon cancer rates have been declining, the draft guidelines issued Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reflect a growing concern about rising rates in younger people. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)