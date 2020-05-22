FILE - In this April 11, 2011, file photo, law enforcement and emergency personnel examine an object on the side of the road, center, near Jones Beach in Wantagh, N.Y. On Friday, May 22, 2020, authorities investigating the long-running mystery of skeletal remains strewn along a suburban New York beach highway said they have identified the remains of one of the women using DNA technology. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)