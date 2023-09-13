In this handout photo released by the Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, Razvozhaev speaks on the mobile phone as smoke and flame rise from a burning Sevastopol Shipyard in Crimea. The Sevastopol Shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea is on fire after a Ukrainian attack with 24 people being injured and two ships that were being repaired there sustaining damage. Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard and three sea drones at Russian ships in the Black Sea. (Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel via AP)