FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office shows Lawrence Ray, the ex-convict charged with sex trafficking and extortion for forcing young women into prostitution or forced labor after winning trust by posing as a father-figure. Ray, who moved into his daughter's college dorm after getting out of prison and charmed her schoolmates with stories about his wisdom was convicted Wednesday, April 6, 2022, of charges that he turned on the close-knit group of friends and used threats and violence to force them to work for him and enrich him with millions of dollars.(U.S. Attorney's office via AP, File)