Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health nurses Crys Kuntz, left, and Sara Nelson confer inside the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D., where vehicles were lined up for the weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation, fueling impassioned debates over masks, personal responsibility and freedom after months in which the two states avoided the worst of the pandemic. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)