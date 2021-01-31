FILE - In this Jan. 19, 20201, file photo Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. appears during a Senate Finance Committee hearing to examine the expected nomination of Janet Yellen to be Secretary of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump flags still fly over homes across South Dakota, showing enduring support for the former president. In a state where Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, looms large over politics, Republican voters have closely watched how he has dealt with Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)