Shane Alderson, his wife, Alisha, and their daughter, Adeline, 5, pack for a trip to Idaho at the family's home in Baker City, Ore., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Because of the closing of Baker City's only obstetrical unit, the family is traveling to the Boise, Idaho area, a little over 100 miles away, to give birth. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)