JANESVILLE, Wis. -- During the summer, Steven Ponio spends a few days per week fishing on Rock River. He typically only catches fish, but last week his prize a little bigger.
"I lose the walleye every June so I was out looking for them and scanning the bottom and doing some trolling Sunday night, and I saw a very very strange image on my depth finder and thought, 'This is not a fish,'" Ponio said.
So he looked a little closer.
"I was pretty sure it was a car."
The next morning, he reported his find to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
"When our divers first went down, in the river this time of year with all the algae and stuff, the divers basically can't see two inches in front of their face, so everything they did under water was basically by feel, not by see," said Sgt. Kevin Skatrud, the commander of the sheriff's office's dive team. "A diver found it in 12 feet of water in probably less than 10 minutes."
They found the car completely intact.
"It ended up being about 450 feet we had to tow it under water across the river," Skatrud said. "When we pulled it out there was crawfish living in there, there was catfish living in there. You name it, it was in there."
Once the car was safely out of the river and detectives determined there was no one in it, investigators started looking for the car's owner.
"It was reported stolen to the Rock County Sheriff's Office on August 13 of 1993, so 30 years ago," Skatrud said.
They got in touch with the owners, who were able to describe the car exactly, down to what was inside. As for how the car got into the river, the sheriff's office has a pretty good guess.
"It was parked on a hill, so kind of the theory of the sheriff's office at this point is... the person at that time came home, forgot to put the vehicle in park and went inside, and then it just rolled down the hill and ended up in the river that way," Skatrud said. "They woke up the next morning and their vehicle was missing. I think anyone with their vehicle missing would also think their vehicle was stolen."
It's not the first time authorities have pulled cars out of Rock River. In 2017, they found a 1977 Chevrolet El Camino and a 1998 Ford Tempo.
Skatrud said the car found this week isn't likely to run again, and since the investigation is closed, it'll be up to the owners to decide what to do with it.
As for Ponio, he's just happy to get back to finding fish instead of junk.
"I'm just always glad to do the right thing and keep the river clean," Ponio said. "I actually got a 30 pound flathead catfish on Wednesday night. I think it was good karma."
